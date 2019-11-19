Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn set for TV showdown

The debate between the Conservative and Labour party leaders will be broadcast live on STV at 8pm.

Debate: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head. Getty Images

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head in a televised General Election debate on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Liberal Democrats and SNP lost a court challenge against ITV over its decision to exclude their party leaders from the show.

The opposing parties launched separate actions in the High Court in London, claiming the broadcaster's decision was unlawful because it breached impartiality rules.

However, two leading judges ruled the decision was not open to challenge in the courts and that the parties' only recourse was to complain to Ofcom.

Lord Justice Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Warby, said that, even if the court did have jurisdiction to deal with the case, the format of the debates was a matter of "editorial judgment" and there was "no arguable breach of the Broadcasting Code".

A TV debate featuring four of the Scottish party leaders will be broadcast by STV next month.

Leaders for the SNP, Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats will take part in the televised General Election debate on December 3.

The hour-long broadcast will see the party leaders debate each other directly, with questions also coming from STV News' political editor Colin Mackay, who will be hosting the event.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Richard Leonard, Jackson Carlaw and Willie Rennie are all expected to take part.

Neither the Scottish Greens, the Brexit Party or UKIP will take part, however STV is planning a series of interviews with party leaders, which will include those from the Brexit Party and Scottish Greens, to be aired at a later date.

