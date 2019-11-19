MEP stands down over party candidate's 'homophobic views'

Louis Steadman-Bryce said the Brexit Party's MP candidate meant he would stand down.

A Brexit Party MEP has stood down from the party over "homophobic"posts made by a candidate.

Louis Steadman-Bryce has been a Member of the European Parliament for the party since July.

Last week, he announced he would be standing down as a candidate in the forthcoming general election.

On Tuesday, he posted on Twitter that The Brexit Party's decision to select a candidate with "openly homophobic views" led to his decision to stand down from the party.

He also cited the party's "failure to deliver on its promises" as a reason to stand down.

Mr Steadman-Bryce said he will remain as an independent MEP.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Steadman-Bryce said: "I find myself in a situation where my personal values are now in direct conflict with those of the party. And this for me is an area where I cannot and will not compromise.

"Almost a quarter of a million people in Scotland voted for The Brexit Party to represent them here in the European parliament and to ensure that Scotland had a voice in the Brexit debate.

"But unfortunately I feel the party has repeatedly failed to deliver on either of those promises.

"The Brexit Party's recent decision to select a Scottish candidate who has openly posted homophobic views across social media is not only a betrayal of the LGBT community, but also a betrayal of everyone who believes that such divisive and hateful views have no place in our society.

"Whilst the Brexit Party's position on Brexit may have changed, mine has not and I remain committed to Brexit and to the people of Scotland who voted for me. And I will fight on, unhindered as an independent MEP to ensure our voice is heard."

The Brexit Party have been contacted for comment.

