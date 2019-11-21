Alex Salmond due in court over sexual assault charges

Ex-first minister was charged with 14 offences in January, including attempted rape.

Alex Salmond was charged with 14 offences in January. Getty

Former first minister Alex Salmond is due to appear in court later on Thursday to face sexual assault charges.

A procedural hearing is scheduled to take place at the High Court in Edinburgh ahead of a trial expected to begin early next year.

Salmond was charged with 14 offences in January, including allegations of attempted rape, sexual and indecent assault and breach of the peace.

The ex-SNP leader denies all the allegations against him and previously said he would "defend" himself "to the utmost in court".

Salmond was Scotland's first minister between 2007 and 2014, before standing down after the independence referendum.

Police launched an investigation following a Scottish Government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against him.

Salmond also launched a judicial review against the government over how it handled its inquiry. His lawyers told the Court of Session that he had been treated unfairly.

The government later conceded its procedures had been flawed against him. He received £630,000 of public money following the case to cover his legal costs.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.