  • STV
  • MySTV

Gove: No indyref2 even if SNP get Holyrood majority in 2021

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The cabinet minister called Nicola Sturgeon the Scottish Tories' 'greatest electoral asset'.

Gove: Pictured at the ITV Debate on Tuesday night.
Gove: Pictured at the ITV Debate on Tuesday night. ITV via Getty

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said a future Tory UK Government would not grant Nicola Sturgeon powers for a second independence referendum even if the SNP wins a 2021 Holyrood majority.

Gove described the SNP leader as the "greatest electoral asset" of the Scottish Conservatives due to her "insistence" on a fresh independence vote.

He said such a vote would be a "waste of time" and a "distraction", calling on Sturgeon's government to instead focus on improving Scotland's healthcare and education.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said another independence ballot would further erode trust in politicians, given pledges from nationalist politicians that the 2014 vote was a "once in a lifetime event".

Gove's remarks could be seen as a slap-down to Scottish secretary Alister Jack after he suggested on Tuesday that a Scottish parliamentary majority for the SNP in 2021 could provide a "democratic mandate" for indyref2.

Speaking during a visit to a farm outside Castle Douglas, Gove also pledged to maintain current levels of funding for farmers after Brexit for every year of the next parliament.

"That is a five-year guarantee," he said.

"No other political party is providing that guarantee to support those who are responsible for producing our food and safeguarding our countryside."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442531-boris-johnson-the-union-is-more-important-than-brexit/ | default

The Scottish Liberal Democrats dismissed Gove's pledge on his visit to Scotland, saying he is "a fool if he thinks Brexit will benefit Scottish farmers".

And speaking at a rally in Dundee earlier on Wednesday, the First Minister said Scottish independence would be better planned than Brexit.

Campaigning in Dumfries and Galloway, Gove said the Tory campaign north of the border was going "very well".

He added: "Our biggest electoral asset of course is Nicola Sturgeon, because Nicola Sturgeon's insistence on a second independence referendum, come hell or high water, is not going down well on the doorstep."

Gove claimed the SNP leader would "use any reason, any excuse, any justification to say there should be a second independence referendum" - including winning a Holyrood majority in two years' time.

But he went on to say: "We're not going to grant that. We will say no, because she said that this was a once in a lifetime event.

"It erodes trust in politics if you say it is a once in a lifetime event and then you go back on that."

Gove added: "The SNP must justify their record on health, on education, on the economy and in that 2021 election we will be saying not only that we don't want a second independence referendum, that is a total distraction and waste of time."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442457-blackford-move-towards-scottish-independence-unstoppable/ | default

In Dundee, Sturgeon said: "I can understand why proponents of Brexit want to draw the analogy between the Brexit process and independence.

"As much as I oppose Brexit, there was nothing inevitable about the mess that the Brexit process became.

"That was down to the fact that those who advocated Leave in the referendum didn't put any detail of what it would mean in practice - of the trade-offs and compromises that would be required to implement that - before people."

On the first independence vote in 2014, she continued: "We had done the planning and we will do so again.

"Let us not allow the charlatans who will tell people that constitutional change has to be that way.

"It was and is that way with Brexit because of their dishonesty and their lack of planning.

"These are mistakes the independence campaign didn't make in 2014 and will not make in the future."

On Gove's farming pledge, Scottish Lib Dem election chair Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Michael Gove is a fool if he thinks Brexit will benefit Scottish farmers.

"Farms are struggling to get the seasonal workers they need and worried that new barriers will cost them money."

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to stopping Brexit and ensuring a brighter future for our farmers."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442402-here-are-the-candidates-in-scotland-for-the-general-election/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.