  • STV
  • MySTV

MSPs demand better mental health care for young offenders

STV

MSPs say mental health support for young offenders in Scotland 'must be improved'.

Holyrood: MSPs demand better support for young offenders.
Holyrood: MSPs demand better support for young offenders.

Mental health support for young offenders must be improved, MSPs have said, calling for faster assessments, more-flexible incarceration and different funding.

Holyrood's Justice Committee has warned of more "tragic consequences" for some people sent to young offenders' institutions (YOIs) or in secure care because of the current mental health support currently available.

The inquiry into mental health services and secure care places for children and young people in Scotland was launched following the suicides of Katie Allan and William Lindsay - also known as William Brown - inside HMP YOI Polmont.

Children or young people convicted and sentenced to detention are either sent to YOIs or - usually when under the age of 16 - held in secure care facilities.

During their inquiry, MSPs were told by the Centre for Youth and Criminal Justice about the significant levels of mental ill-health to be found within secure care in Scotland, with their survey indicating 35% of children had attempted suicide in the year prior to admission and 53% having suicidal thoughts.

However, just 36% of children within secure care had received support from the NHS's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

The Committee is now calling for assessments of a young person's needs to be made within the first days of their incarceration, and consistent, high-quality physical, educational and mental health support to be provided afterwards.

They warned that there is a "postcode lottery" in Scotland for the standards of mental health support available, particularly in secure care units outside of Glasgow.

Committee convener, Margaret Mitchell MSP, said: "We know that many young offenders and people in secure care have themselves had traumatic childhoods, and have lived through adverse childhood experiences.

'We take the mental wellbeing of people in prison and secure care very seriously and while the numbers of suicides by young people in custody are small, any suicide in custody is a tragedy that has a profound effect on family and friends, as well as prison staff.'
The Scottish Government.

"Every effort must be made to ensure that these often vulnerable young people, who are in the care of the state, are in a safe environment, where they are provided with, and take, opportunities to rehabilitate.

"Sadly we are currently not achieving this in all cases, sometimes with the most tragic consequences.

"In particular, there is a pressing need for better mental health support, and improved contacts with family and friends. This would help young people to reintegrate, as well as to reduce the social isolation faced by young people on the inside."

There was also a call for more flexibility to allow a young person to remain in a secure care unit beyond their 18th birthday, if this was found to be in their best interests.

At present, people held in secure care units must move to HMP YOI Polmont on turning 18 - even if they only have a short time left to serve.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We take the mental wellbeing of people in prison and secure care very seriously and while the numbers of suicides by young people in custody are small, any suicide in custody is a tragedy that has a profound effect on family and friends, as well as prison staff.

"The Independent Expert Review of Provision of Mental Health Services at HMP YOI Polmont reported earlier this year and work with partners to address its recommendations is well under way.

"Good quality secure care helps improve outcomes for children and vulnerable young people with highly complex needs to re-engage and move forward positively in their community. We continue to work with COSLA and key partners to consider the future of secure care.

"We welcome the committee's report, which notes a significant drop in the number of children in custody since 2008, and will carefully consider its recommendations, always acting in the best interests of the child."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.