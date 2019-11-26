  • STV
Brexit party: Boris Johnson's deal doesn't deliver on fishing

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Scots candidate Sebastian Leslie appeared on Scotland Tonight, calling for a no-deal Brexit.

Sebastian Leslie: Brexit party politician in Scotland Tonight election special.
The Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement "won't stick" and will not deliver for fishermen in Scotland, a leading Scottish Brexit party candidate has said.

Sebastian Leslie, standing for Nigel Farage's party in Aberdeen North in the general election, told STV's Scotland Tonight he supported a no-deal Brexit.

He is up against the SNP's Kirsty Blackman, Ryan Houghton of the Tories, Nurul Ali of Labour, Lib Dem Isobel Davidson and Green candidate Guy Ingerson in the constituency contest.

Leslie is the latest senior Scots politician to be interviewed on the programme by STV's political editor Colin Mackay as part of a series of election specials.

A former Conservative councillor and father of Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie, the Brexit party candidate was suspended by the Tories after failing to pay his council tax.

He claimed it was in protest against the Scottish banking system, but it resulted in his family castle being repossessed.

The Brexit party is standing in 15 Scottish seats in the election on December 12, after Farage decided not to field candidates in Tory-held seats - ruling out 13 north of the border.

Leslie told STV: "The Brexit party wants a no-deal Brexit, what we call a WTO Brexit.

"We don't believe the Prime Minister's got a deal which is going to stick.

"We had Mr Barnier, I think, two days ago, saying we're going to have our fishing. Europe does not allow Scotland to have its fishing.

"As part of the free trade deal, fishing will stay in the European Union."

He added: "I don't think it delivers on fishing in Scotland because it doesn't. We haven't actually got a deal on fishing in Scotland."

Pressed on why, if that is the case, the Brexit party gave the Conservatives a clear run at Tory-held seats, Leslie said in Scotland it was to protect the union.

The Aberdeen North candidate said: "We are fundamentally a unionist party, and the SNP and the First Minister would have been delighted if we'd stood against the Conservative ticket.

"We took the very sensible view, as Farage did, that we are not going to split the anti-SNP vote."

Asked if he expected the party's 15 Scottish candidates to keep their deposits - which requires 5% of the vote - he answered: "I'm going to the classic political trick and change the subject and say we have 4% of the UK vote, like the SNP."

Leslie went on: "We have to start somewhere and voters get that, the electors get that.

"We are a party of the future, we are not saying that we're all ready-made, we're not pretending that."

Farage had previously announced his party would contest every one of Scotland's 59 constituencies before later rowing back.

"That is absolutely right and I'm denying one bit," Leslie said.

"But can I move onto drugs? Can I move onto something that actually matters?"

He finished the interview with a bold prediction: that the Brexit party will "probably" form a Holyrood government in 20 years' time.

You can watch the full interview with Sebastian Leslie along with Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie at 10.40pm on Tuesday.

It is the latest in a series of election interviews with senior party figures to be broadcast in the coming days.

STV will also host a general election debate featuring four of the Scottish party leaders on Tuesday, December 3.

