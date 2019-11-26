  • STV
  • MySTV

Harvie: I regret not running Green candidate in every seat

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Scottish Greens co-leader was interviewed by STV's Colin Mackay on Scotland Tonight.

https://youtu.be/MXpqb7Zbwzc | default

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has said he regrets the party isn't fielding a candidate in every seat in Scotland for the general election.

The Green MSP said his party's central message was a demand for "climate action" as he was interviewed on STV's Scotland Tonight.

He is the latest senior Scots politician to be interviewed on the programme by STV's political editor Colin Mackay as part of a series of election specials.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442705-brexit-party-boris-johnson-s-deal-doesn-t-deliver-on-fishing/ | default

Harvie said the world had a "ten-year window of opportunity" to tackle the climate crisis - a period which could cover half of the period of office of the next UK Government.

He also defended his party's policy, unveiled in a general election manifesto on Monday, of free public transport across Scotland.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442662-at-a-glance-what-s-in-the-scottish-greens-manifesto/ | default

The Scottish Greens are fielding candidates in 22 of 59 seats north of the border.

Harvie told STV: "The world has been given a ten-year window of opportunity to take radical, transformational change and we know we can do that in a way that makes people's lives better and not worse.

"But the UK Government that's elected in December might, in theory, be in office for half of that ten-year window of opportunity.

"So they have to be given a serious challenge to demand climate action and to show that we can do that in a way that's fair and just."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442402-here-are-the-candidates-in-scotland-for-the-general-election/ | default

Challenged on why - if tackling climate change is so pressing - the party is not fielding a full roster of Scottish candidates in this election, the co-leader said: "Westminster elections are a tough gig under the unfair voting system with First Past the Post for the Greens.

"For any small party, actually, it's pretty tough to able to stand everywhere."

Harvie added: "I do regret that we don't have a candidate in every seat."

He said he wouldn't advise voters which party to pick on environmental issues if the Greens are not on the ballot paper in their area.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442674-richard-leonard-i-wouldn-t-describe-myself-as-a-unionist/ | default

But he called on people to ask the candidates in their seat where they stand on issues like continued fossil fuel extraction or Heathrow expansion, and if they are willing to challenge their own parties on such matters.

The party is calling for a "Green new deal" to help the country transition to a net-zero economy and to create what it claims will be hundreds of thousands of green jobs.

Asked if policies like free bus travel for under-21s and nationalising the energy grid are just "Labour-lite", Harvie said: "Very far from it."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442619-at-a-glance-what-s-in-the-scottish-labour-manifesto/ | default

He went on: "I welcome the fact that Labour are finally talking again in recent years about a boldly interventionist state.

"We need to rebuild the power of the public sector instead of pretending that the market can achieve everything."

A long-term aim to make all public transport free would be funded by raising vehicle excise duty on high-polluting cars and scrapping the fuel duty freeze, the Greens claim.

Pressed on how much cash would be generated by raising excise duty, Harvie answered: "I'm not going to remember every single figure for every single band.

"But we published that the other week and it would raise up to £500m."

You can watch the full interview with Patrick Harvie along with Scottish Brexit party candidate Sebastian Leslie at 10.40pm on Tuesday.

It is the latest in a series of election interviews with senior party figures to be broadcast on Scotland Tonight in the coming days.

STV will also host a general election debate featuring four of the Scottish party leaders on Tuesday, December 3.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442443-stv-to-host-general-election-debate-with-scottish-leaders/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.