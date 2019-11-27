Tories suspend candidate over 'anti-Muslim' comments

Glasgow Central candidate Flora Scarabello will have campaign support withdrawn.

Two Scottish Tory candidates have been suspended during the campaign. Getty

The Scottish Conservatives have suspended a second general election candidate after reported anti-Muslim comments.

Candidate for Glasgow Central Flora Scarabello will now have support for her campaign withdrawn by the party while the complaints are investigated.

Scarebello will also have her membership suspended, however her name will still appear on the ballot paper as the deadline for removing her as a candidate has passed.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "We take allegations like this extremely seriously.

"There is no place in the Scottish Conservatives for anti-Muslim language, or any other form of racial or religious discrimination.

"As such, we have immediately suspended the candidate and the complaint will be thoroughly investigated."

The move comes less than two weeks after the party suspended a candidate for Aberdeen North over alleged antisemitic, Islamophobic and homophobic social media posts.

Ryan Houghton apologised for the Tweets, which included questioning evidence of the Holocaust, which were posted seven years ago.

