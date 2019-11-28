Labour axes election candidate over 'anti-semitic' posts

Scottish Labour candidate for Falkirk has been removed over alleged Facebook comments.

Safia Ali: Election candidate removed. @Safia4Falkirk

A Scottish Labour candidate has been removed over claims of anti-semitism.

Safia Ali, general election candidate for Falkirk, has been axed after alleged comments were made on Facebook.

The party said it had "deep regret" over the fact she was chosen to stand and that it had taken "immediate action" to remove her.

A Labour spokesperson said: "Safia Ali is no longer the Labour Party's candidate for Falkirk. We have taken immediate action on this matter.

"We deeply regret that Safia Ali was selected and that Labour members and supporters will not have a Labour candidate to campaign and vote for.

"We are campaigning to get Labour MPs elected across Scotland and elect a Labour government to end austerity and invest £100bn in Scotland's public services, people and communities over the next ten years."

At the Labour conference in September party leader Jeremy Corbyn proposed a new fast-track procedure that gives its national executive committee the power to expel members in a matter of weeks, rather than months.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.