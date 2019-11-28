  • STV
  • MySTV

STV poll: What do voters think of the party leaders?

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is the only Scots leader without a negative rating.

Leader: Ms Sturgeon split the vote in comparison to other leaders.
Leader: Ms Sturgeon split the vote in comparison to other leaders. Getty Images/Pool

Nicola Sturgeon is the only Scottish party leader without a negative satisfaction rating from the public in a new poll commissioned by STV News.

The Ipsos MORI survey found that the public are split over how the SNP leader is performing as First Minister, with 48% saying they're satisfied and 48% dissatisfied.

In contrast, both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are unpopular in Scotland, with 22% of the public satisfied with how Mr Johnson is doing his job as Prime Minister while 74% are dissatisfied - including 23% of Conservative supporters.

Just 22% of the public are satisfied with how Mr Corbyn is doing as UK Labour leader, with 69% dissatisfied, including 41% of Scottish Labour supporters.

Leadership satisfaction STV poll November 28 2019.

Nicola Sturgeon

Independence is the big talking point for the SNP.
Independence is the big talking point for the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister has been doing well in the polls during the general election campaign. The STV News Ipsos MORI poll found that the SNP have the most support in Scotland, with 44% of respondents planning to vote for the party.

The issue of a second independence referendum is the biggest talking point for the party, brought up numerous times in interviews alongside questions over whether the party would prop up a Labour government.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly pointed out that a majority of Scottish voters want to remain in the EU and that she would like a second independence referendum in the next year.

Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister has apologised for Islamophobia in his party.
The Prime Minister has apologised for Islamophobia in his party. Peter Summers / Getty Images

The Prime Minister may be emboldened by the UK-wide polls, which suggest that the Conservative party will gain the biggest number of seats - whether that will lead to a majority in parliament has been debated.

Mr Johnson has led on the Conservative's pledge to "get Brexit done", as well as increasing the number of nurses, fixing the crisis in adult social care and introducing a points-based immigration system.

The Prime Minister has also apologised for Islamophobia within his party in recent days, which has been welcomed "as a start" by critics.

Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour leader has been under fire.
The Labour leader has been under fire. Pool

The Labour leader has come under fire over a number of issues during the election campaign, with claims the party has problems with anti-Semitism within its ranks, prompting calls for Mr Corbyn to apologise.

He has so far declined to apologise, despite being pressed on the issue in a BBC interview with Andrew Neil. The chief rabbi has also criticised how the party has dealt with claims of anti-semitism.

The party's big policies include protecting the NHS and renegotiating a softer Brexit deal, which would lead to a second referendum on staying within the EU if elected. Mr Corbyn has also said he would remain neutral.

Jo Swinson

UK Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson's personal ratings are higher than either Johnson or Corbyn's, with 27% saying they are satisfied with how she's doing her job and 48% dissatisfied.

Elected leader in July, Ms Swinson's big election promise is that Brexit would not take place under a Liberal Democrat government, cancelling Article 50 on day one. Other policies include tackling climate change, increasing funding for schools and to tackle crime.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442713-swinson-wins-court-battle-with-snp-over-hypocrite-leaflets/ | default

On Wednesday she won a court battle to stop the SNP from distributing a leaflet which accuses her of being a hypocrite over fracking.

Jackson Carlaw

Interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw is the least well known of the Scottish party leaders, the survey found, with 18% satisfied with how he's doing his job and 43% dissatisfied.

The Scottish Conservatives have been hit with a number of issues during the election period, with former Aberdeen South MP Ross Thompson choosing not to stand for re-election following allegations he groped a Labour MP.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442094-labour-mp-claims-he-was-groped-by-tory-mp-ross-thomson/ | default

On Wednesday, the Conservative candidate for Glasgow Central Fora Scarabello was suspended from the party following allegations she had made anti-Muslim comments.

Richard Leonard

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard's personal ratings are low, with 17% saying they're satisfied with him and 50% dissatisfied.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442753-labour-axe-election-candidate-over-anti-semetic-posts/ | default

The party has also been damaged by comments made by candidates, with Safia Ali, who was standing in Falkirk, removed from the party following claims she made anti-Semetic comments on Facebook.

In a Scotland Tonight interview, Mr Leonard said he would not describe himself as a unionist, and has said he would not seek to block a second independence referendum if there was a "swell of support".

Willie Rennie

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie fares better than his Conservative and Labour counterparts, with 31% saying they're satisfied with him and 38% dissatisfied.

Mr Rennie has been critical of the SNP's "inconsistent" stance over both Brexit and Scottish independence, arguing against the party's plans to break up one union whilst remaining in another.

He says that Brexit has been divisive and wants the UK to remain within the EU.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.