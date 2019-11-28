SNP suspend candidate over anti-Semitism claims

Neale Hanvey had been due to contest the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

Suspended: Neale Hanvey @Neale4KCPC

The SNP has said it is taking "tough action" against anti-Semitism as it suspended one of its candidates for next month's General Election.

Neale Hanvey had been due to contest the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency, running against Scottish Labour's deputy leader Lesley Laird.

On Wednesday, SNP business convener Kirsten Oswald announced Mr Hanvey's membership had been suspended pending disciplinary action.

It is alleged Mr Hanvey shared a post on Facebook in 2016 including an image of billionaire George Soros as a puppet master controlling world leaders.

While his name will remain on the ballot paper for the December 12 vote, Ms Oswald said the party had withdrawn all support for him.

It is understood the party took the action after consulting representatives of the Jewish community in Scotland.

Ms Oswald said: "Anti-Semitism has no place in Scotland and no place in the SNP.

"All political parties have a duty to show leadership and to take tough action.

"Neale Hanvey is no longer an SNP candidate and his membership has been suspended pending disciplinary action.

"All support for his campaign has been withdrawn."

