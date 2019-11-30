  • STV
Carlaw: 'No indyRef2 if Tories win general election'

STV

Jackson Carlaw has ruled out the prospect of IndyRef2 during Boris Johnson's premiership.

Carlaw: 'No IndyRef while Boris in PM'.
Carlaw: 'No IndyRef while Boris in PM'. Getty

Jackson Carlaw has said there will be no IndyRef 2 for the duration of Boris Johnson's premiership if the Tories are returned to power in the upcoming general election.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she will request a Section 30 order to hold a second referendum by the end of next year.

The Scottish Conservative leader was speaking in Newton Mearns on Saturday when he said: "The Prime Minister has made it perfectly clear that he would say no.

"I've made it perfectly clear that we are going to respect the result of 2014 when we promised people that it would be a once-in-a-generation vote.

"I'm not going to betray the basis in which people participated in 2014. Once in a generation sounds good to me."

He added: "The responsibility for granting a Section 30 order is reserved to Westminster.

"But that's not really the point. The point is that the SNP are obsessed with railing against a result that over two million people took in 2014.

"We were asked the question did we want to be an independent country or did we want to remain in the United Kingdom. We said we wanted to remain in the United Kingdom, we said no to independence and we don't want to go through all of that again.

"It was a once-in-a-generation vote and that was the commitment we gave, that's the commitment we should honour."

A poll published by YouGov earlier this week suggested that the SNP is set to secure 43 seats in Scotland in the election, with the Scottish Tories picking up 11 seats - two down on 2017.

Carlaw said that he was "really encouraged" by the poll, insisting that his party is the only one that can challenge the SNP.

'The Prime Minister has made it perfectly clear that he would say no.'
Jackson Carlaw.

Meanwhile Nicola Sturgeon has said that the future of Scotland is "on the line" in the General Election.

On a visit to St Andrews on Saturday, the First Minister said that the decision over whether Boris Johnson or the people living in Scotland should decide the country's future would have consequences for the long term.

The SNP leader also said that a vote for her party would be a vote to put "Scotland's future in Scotland's hands". 

"All elections are important - but this one really matters.

"The future of Scotland is on the line. At stake are the opportunities and life chances of this and future generations. 

"In this election people in Scotland are being asked a fundamental question: Who should decide our future - the people who live here or Boris Johnson? 

"The answer to that question will have long-term consequences for the kind of country we will be."

'In this election people in Scotland are being asked a fundamental question: Who should decide our future - the people who live here or Boris Johnson?'
Nicola Sturgeon.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie says voters must "act now" to stop the SNP from seeking an independence referendum next year.

Speaking in St Andrews, Fife, on Saturday, the Scottish Rennie urged voters to back his party to end the division of Brexit. 

He said: "I want to see Scotland working in partnership with our neighbours, as we have done for hundreds of years. 

"From pushing forward the frontiers of science to building the NHS, we have always been stronger when we work together. 

"Nicola Sturgeon's plan to break up the UK puts all that at risk - but we have a chance to make it stop on December 12 by voting Liberal Democrat.

And on Twitter Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "The polls are narrowing. Labour can win this election and Scotland holds the key. 

"Only Labour can beat the Tories. If you want to boot Johnson out you have to vote Labour."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.