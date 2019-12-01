Political parties hit campaign trail to win voters

Politicians will seek to win over Scotland's voters as they gear up for the general election.

Election: Parties on campaign trail.

Politicians will seek to win over Scotland's voters as they gear up for the penultimate week of the election campaign.

The SNP will focus its campaign on Brexit as finance secretary Derek Mackay joins SNP candidate for East Renfrewshire Kirsten Oswald at The Garden Cafe in Barrhead.

Mr Mackay will argue that "only a vote for the SNP is a vote to escape the damage of Brexit and to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands".

SNP hopes will be boosted by a poll issued on Thursday that found the largest lead given to the party in any Scottish survey since the campaign proper began.

The research did not make happy reading for the Labour Party, with just 16% of voters in Scotland saying they will back Jeremy Corbyn's party.

Its leader in Scotland Richard Leonard will visit Bathgate today with Wendy Milne, candidate for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, to promote Scottish Labour's plans for Scotland's social care system.

Labour claims that the party's plans to reform England's social care system will bring an extra £600m a year to Scotland, which Scottish Labour would use to facilitate an additional investment of 25% on the current adult social care budget.

Jackson Carlaw, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, will visit the Sikh Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Glasgow, as polling figures from last week show the party's support staying steady in Scotland.

Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton meanwhile, will be joined by activists outside the Western General hospital in Edinburgh to protest over Donald Trump's plans to privatise the NHS.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.