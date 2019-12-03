Scottish party leaders set for general election STV showdown

The debate will be broadcast live on STV at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Debate: The party leaders will face off on STV on Tuesday night. Getty Images

Four Scottish party leaders are set to go head-to-head in a televised general election debate on Tuesday night.

The debate - featuring leaders for the SNP, Scottish Labour Party, Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Liberal Democrats - will be broadcast live on STV at 8pm.

The hour-long broadcast will see the party leaders debate each other directly with questions also coming from STV News' political editor Colin Mackay, who will be hosting the event.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Richard Leonard, Jackson Carlaw and Willie Rennie are all expected to take part.

Neither the Scottish Greens, the Brexit Party or UKIP will take part, however Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and the Brexit Party's Sebastian Leslie appeared on Scotland Tonight last week.

