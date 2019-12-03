Demands for apologies as party leaders clash in STV debate

Nicola Sturgeon, Jackson Carlaw, Richard Leonard and Willie Rennie went head-to-head.

Debate: First time Scottish leaders have faced off this election. Peter Devlin/STV

Scottish party leaders have demanded apologies for their rivals' records in government as they faced off in the first televised general election debate north of the border.

The showdown, live on STV, featured SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw, Scottish Labour chief Richard Leonard and Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie.

The First Minister and the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader traded early blows over the SNP's record in government at Holyrood and the Lib Dems' time in coalition with the Tories at Westminster.

Leonard asked Carlaw to apologise for the policy of universal credit, which he claimed had pushed "tens of thousands of families across Scotland into poverty".

The Scottish Tory leader defended the policy as one which has put more people into work.

The First Minister said Scotland's "future is on the line" at this election in her opening statement.

She said it was essential to prevent the Conservatives from getting a majority and insisted Scotland should get a choice on independence again.

Sturgeon said: "Boris Johnson is utterly unfit to be Prime Minister, but if he wins a majority, he will take us out of Europe and the world's biggest single market against our will.

She added: "He has to be stopped, and in Scotland that means voting SNP."

Carlaw said that in 2020, politicians should be focused on "the things that matter to you" - like the NHS, education and jobs.

He added: "That's what it should be about - but it won't be if Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon take over our country next week...

"Jeremy Corbyn has said he won't block that second referendum. It's clear he will sell out Scotland and cave in to Nicola Sturgeon's demand.

"This is for real. Next week, the union is on the ballot paper."

The Scottish Labour leader said the vote on December 12 is a "straight choice" between a Labour or a Tory government, with his party offering "an agenda of hope".

Leonard said: "We've had a decade of cuts. Cuts to public services. Cuts to wages, pensions and benefits, a rise in foodbanks and the return of rough sleeping.

"And while everyone else struggles on, the rich have got richer.

"Labour can get to work next week, to build an economy that works not just for the few at the top, but which works for the many, providing decent jobs and useful work with a five per cent pay rise for every public sector worker."

In his opening statement, Rennie said it was time to "end... the constitutional division we have endured for almost a decade" and "stop Brexit and stop independence".

He added that his party wanted to invest in mental health services at a UK-level - and also childcare.

Rennie continued: "Liberal Democrats will invest in childcare so that families can get back to work, can cut expensive childcare costs and so children can get a good quality early education.

"That's good for the economy and good for families too."

"Liberal Democrats will tackle the climate emergency the global crisis of our time - by boosting renewables and insulating all homes."

Arriving at STV's studios in Glasgow, the leaders were greeted by the company's chief executive Simon Pitts.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the building demonstrating against cuts to homelessness services in Glasgow, speaking to each of the politicians in turn.

Neither the Scottish Greens, the Brexit party or UKIP will take part in tonight's debate.

However, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and the Brexit party's Sebastian Leslie appeared on Scotland Tonight last week.

