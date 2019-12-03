  • STV
  • MySTV

Demands for apologies as party leaders clash in STV debate

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Nicola Sturgeon, Jackson Carlaw, Richard Leonard and Willie Rennie went head-to-head.

Debate: First time Scottish leaders have faced off this election.
Debate: First time Scottish leaders have faced off this election. Peter Devlin/STV

Scottish party leaders have demanded apologies for their rivals' records in government as they faced off in the first televised general election debate north of the border.

The showdown, live on STV, featured SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw, Scottish Labour chief Richard Leonard and Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie.

The First Minister and the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader traded early blows over the SNP's record in government at Holyrood and the Lib Dems' time in coalition with the Tories at Westminster.

Leonard asked Carlaw to apologise for the policy of universal credit, which he claimed had pushed "tens of thousands of families across Scotland into poverty".

The Scottish Tory leader defended the policy as one which has put more people into work.

The First Minister said Scotland's "future is on the line" at this election in her opening statement.

She said it was essential to prevent the Conservatives from getting a majority and insisted Scotland should get a choice on independence again.

Sturgeon said: "Boris Johnson is utterly unfit to be Prime Minister, but if he wins a majority, he will take us out of Europe and the world's biggest single market against our will.

She added: "He has to be stopped, and in Scotland that means voting SNP."

Carlaw said that in 2020, politicians should be focused on "the things that matter to you" - like the NHS, education and jobs.

He added: "That's what it should be about - but it won't be if Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon take over our country next week...

"Jeremy Corbyn has said he won't block that second referendum. It's clear he will sell out Scotland and cave in to Nicola Sturgeon's demand.

"This is for real. Next week, the union is on the ballot paper."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442863-domestic-politics-centre-stage-in-scottish-leaders-debate/ | default

The Scottish Labour leader said the vote on December 12 is a "straight choice" between a Labour or a Tory government, with his party offering "an agenda of hope".

Leonard said: "We've had a decade of cuts. Cuts to public services. Cuts to wages, pensions and benefits, a rise in foodbanks and the return of rough sleeping.

"And while everyone else struggles on, the rich have got richer.

"Labour can get to work next week, to build an economy that works not just for the few at the top, but which works for the many, providing decent jobs and useful work with a five per cent pay rise for every public sector worker."

In his opening statement, Rennie said it was time to "end... the constitutional division we have endured for almost a decade" and "stop Brexit and stop independence".

He added that his party wanted to invest in mental health services at a UK-level - and also childcare.

Rennie continued: "Liberal Democrats will invest in childcare so that families can get back to work, can cut expensive childcare costs and so children can get a good quality early education.

"That's good for the economy and good for families too."

"Liberal Democrats will tackle the climate emergency the global crisis of our time - by boosting renewables and insulating all homes."

Arriving at STV's studios in Glasgow, the leaders were greeted by the company's chief executive Simon Pitts.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the building demonstrating against cuts to homelessness services in Glasgow, speaking to each of the politicians in turn.

Neither the Scottish Greens, the Brexit party or UKIP will take part in tonight's debate.

However, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and the Brexit party's Sebastian Leslie appeared on Scotland Tonight last week.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442705-brexit-party-boris-johnson-s-deal-doesn-t-deliver-on-fishing/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.