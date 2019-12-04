  • STV
  • MySTV

Prescribe exercise to 'tackle country's health problems'

STV

A Holyrood committee believes social prescribing will promote mental and physical well-being.

Exercise: Social prescribing is said to promote mental and physical well-being.
Exercise: Social prescribing is said to promote mental and physical well-being. Pixabay

Doctors and nurses prescribing physical activity is key to tackling Scotland's health issues, MSPs have said.

A report by Holyrood's Health and Sport Committee argues healthcare professionals advising people to take part in sport or other activities can play a fundamental role in promoting mental and physical well-being.

Known as social prescribing, the committee concluded it helps prevent long-term conditions and reduces dependence on pharmaceutical prescriptions, as well as tackling loneliness and social isolation.

The report suggests medics should use social prescribing more often as a preventative measure to stop people from becoming ill, rather than just as a reactive response to health issues.

Calling for 5% of health and social care integration budgets to be spent on social prescribing, the MSPs argue it would ease the current pressure on services, as well as reducing waiting times and delayed discharges.

Lewis Macdonald, convener of the Health and Sport Committee, said: "The value of social prescribing is indisputable, helping to improve health and well-being while reducing pressure on our health and social care services.

"We want to see social prescriptions treated as equal to medical prescriptions.

"However, social prescribing should not be seen as a cost-free alternative to medical prescriptions.

"It is in fact an investment in the health and well-being of our country's citizens and should be used not just as a reactive health measure but as a preventative measure from our earliest years."

He added: "Access to services and suitable physical activities is key and the committee want to see a funding commitment from the Government which helps fund the infrastructure to provide these services.

"The cabinet secretary for health and sport seems convinced of the need for such initiatives so we want to know why this is not being delivered at scale across all NHS boards and integration authorities.

"We also want to see the growing inequality gap between active and non-active populations, with its consequential health and well-being impacts, addressed urgently.

"The majority of any government investment in social prescribing should be spent in the most deprived areas to help tackle this inequality."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.