  • STV
  • MySTV

Susan Deacon resigns as chair of Scottish Police Authority

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay

The former Labour MSP said she believes there are deep-rooted flaws in the system.

Susan Deacon: Has been SPA chair for two years.
Susan Deacon: Has been SPA chair for two years. STV

Professor Susan Deacon has resigned as chair of the Scottish Police Authority.

Deacon informed the watchdog's board members at a meeting yesterday and quit in a letter to Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

On the second anniversary of her appointment, she told the board she had taken the SPA as far as she could, but believes there are deep-rooted flaws in the system and it needs to be reformed.

In September, a report into governance at the SPA highlighted a "damning culture of failure".

In her letter to Yousaf, Prof Deacon said she had "worked tirelessly" but urged the Scottish Government to think "afresh" about how the watchdog operates.

She wrote: "I consider it a privilege to have played a part in developing and strengthening policing in Scotland and I am pleased that I leave this role with our police service in a much stronger place than it was when I was first appointed, exactly two years ago.

"I have, as you have frequently acknowledged, worked tirelessly to try and ensure that the SPA operates effectively, and that public confidence and trust in policing is maintained. I have also made every effort to attempt to make the existing statutory framework operate as I believe it was intended.

"In truth, however, I have increasingly become convinced that the governance and accountability arrangements for policing in Scotland are fundamentally flawed, in structure, culture and practice, and I conclude that there is little more I can do to make these arrangements work effectively.

"I would suggest that the Scottish Government thinks afresh about how the police service is scrutinised and held to account and how, or if, a better separation between politics and policing, and indeed between the police service and those who oversee it, can be achieved.

"I would be pleased to share my thoughts and reflections on these matters with you, and indeed with the Scottish Parliament's justice committee, at any time.

"May I thank you for the opportunity to have served in this role and hope that our police service continues to develop effectively in the future."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441105-scottish-police-authority-hit-by-culture-of-failure/ | default

Deacon was a Labour MSP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh between 1999 and 2007 and is a former health minister. When she took up the SPA role in December 2017, then justice secretary Michael Matheson said she would "bring a fresh perspective to the governance of Scottish policing".

However, the September report from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) found that the chair and a number of board members at SPA were acting "well outwith their core non-executive roles", contrary to their agreed job descriptions and guidelines.

The report also noted there was "no clear vision, strategy or plan in place" for the SPA, which has resulted in a lack of wider understanding of the steps required to achieve its aims.

Vice-chair David Crichton will take on the role until a permanent new chair is appointed.

He said: "The members of the authority wish to acknowledge the significant contribution that Susan Deacon has made as chair of the SPA over the past two years.

"She took up the role at a period of considerable instability in the police service. That Police Scotland now has a strong, resilient leadership team in place is testimony to her contribution to the improvement of policing in that period.

"We believe that the system of governance and accountability for policing in Scotland that was envisaged by the founding legislation is a sound one and can work effectively."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.