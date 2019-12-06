Sexism row after depute provost not invited to drinks

The SNP's Julie Ford accused Tory counterpart Mick Green in a series of tweets.

Accusations: Julie Ford and Mick Green. @JulieFordSNP Councillor Mick Green Facebook page

The depute provost of Fife Council has accused a Conservative councillor of sexism after she wasn't invited to after-work drinks.

In a series of tweets on Friday, SNP's Julie Ford alleged that a councillor, later confirmed as Conservative Mick Green, didn't invite her to the get-together due to her having a child "to get home to".

In the tweets, Ford wrote: "After full council yesterday, a Tory councillor invited a male SNP councillor out for a drink with other male councillors. I asked if there was a no-women policy but was ignored.

"A Labour councillor then piped in that it was 'ex-military only', before I quickly pointed out three out of six going weren't ex-military.

"Said Tory councillor then finally caught up with me and clarified that he didn't ask me as I have a 'wee one' to get home to.

"So glad I got the clarity. I totally forgot that we're in the 1950s and women look after the children and home while men go to the pub.

"The Tory in question then pointed to a 69-plate Land Rover and said 'you can tell this is a Tory councillor's car. Brand new and expensive'. Welcome to 21st-century Scottish Tories."

Councillor Green responded that he hadn't meant the comment maliciously.

He said: "I was referring to her as a competent mother, that's all."

Story by local democracy reporter Emma O'Neill

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.