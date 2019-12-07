Political parties hit the streets in final bid for votes

Nicola Sturgeon went ice skating while Willie Rennie visited a farmers market.

Campaign: Nicola Sturgeon visited a Christmas market. STV

Political parties have been hitting the streets in a final bid for votes ahead of the general election.

Nicola Sturgeon got her skates on as she visited Aberdeen's Christmas market on the campaign trail.

The SNP leader was joined on the ice by Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay and the party's Aberdeen North candidate Kirsty Blackman.

The visit was the first on her tour of the north east, as she urges voters to unite around the SNP to stop Boris Johnson re-entering Number 10, and to prevent Brexit.

Her later engagements involved taking part in a traditional music workshop with Aberdeenshire West and Kincardineshire candidate Fergus Mutch, and a Christmas arts and crafts class with children and Gordon candidate Richard Thompson.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw was in Moray campaigning with Tory candidate Douglas Ross.

Mr Carlaw called on voters to "lend" votes to his party, regardless of their voting history, to "stop Nicola Sturgeon and her second divisive independence referendum".

Posting online, he added: "There are just five days left to save the union.

"Another referendum would be more divisive, more brutal and more corrosive than last time."

Independence was also on the agenda as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie visited a farmers' market in St Andrews, Fife.

He said: "Across the country we are finding people who are willing to lend their vote to the Liberal Democrats to stop another independence referendum.

"You don't have to love every single Liberal Democrat policy, you just have to be among the majority of Scots who look at the prospect of another referendum next year and say no thanks."

Campaigning in Glasgow, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard vowed to take seats from the SNP to get his party in power at Westminster.

He was canvassing with Glasgow South West candidate Matt Kerr, who lost the seat in the 2017 General Election by just 60 votes to the SNP's Chris Stephens.

Mr Leonard tweeted: "We are going to turn it red on Thursday and deliver a majority Labour government."

In Glasgow on Saturday evening, Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell is to speak at a "Rally for Real Change".

Elsewhere, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie joined Linlithgow and East Falkirk candidate Gillian Mackay for a demonstration outside Ineos in Grangemouth, and urged voters to back his party on Thursday for climate action.

The party wants imports of fracked gas at the site to stop, arguing that since fracking has been ruled out in Scotland it should not instead enable the controversial gas extraction technique.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.