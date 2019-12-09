  • STV
  • MySTV

Pub trade 'withstands lowering of drink-drive limit'

STV

Research suggests that both businesses and customers have adapted to the changes.

Trade: Pubs withstand changes.
Trade: Pubs withstand changes. Pixabay

Trade in pubs has withstood the lowering of the drink-drive limit in Scotland, new research suggests.

Stirling University academics interviewed pubs, nightclubs and restaurant managers, finding businesses and customers have adapted to the changes, with less after-work drinking and more people leaving the pub earlier on weekdays.

In 2014, the Scottish Government introduced legislation to reduce the legal alcohol limit for driving from 80mg to 50mg in every 100ml of blood.

Most of the 16 managers interviewed reported no long-term financial impact on their business, though rural pubs were more likely to report a negative economic impact.

The tighter restrictions have also led to changes in pubs, with bars offsetting losses by introducing a greater range of food and selling drinks with no or little alcohol.

Owners have also changed the presentation of drinks, with one admitting to making a sparkling water "look like a gin and tonic".

Stirling University associate professor Niamh Fitzgerald, who led the study, said: "The findings are of international relevance as lower drink-drive limits are being considered in other countries, with debates including discussions around the impact on business.

"We found a broad acceptance of the change in legislation, with most reporting no persistent financial impact on their businesses - despite some changes in customer behaviour.

"The findings of our study ought to provide policymakers with some reassurance that the on-trade alcohol retail sector may be able to successfully adapt business practices and products offered in the context of a reduced drink-drive limit."

Most of the bar owners were supportive of the limit change, the study found, and the majority reported there had been no overall impact on their profits.

Some reported a short-term impact, lasting around six to 12 months, but profits later returned to normal.

'If the drink-driving limit has gone down then we need to offer different things to attract folk in.'
Pub manager

Rural pubs in the study were more likely to report a negative economic impact, while "urban food-led establishments" were less likely as customers continued to eat out, switching alcohol for soft drinks.

There was a general belief more people had stopped drinking alcohol entirely if they had to drive.

The study identified the new limit particularly affected three groups - the after work drinker, the next morning driver and the lunchtime drinker.

One pub manager said: "We're quite happy to change to whatever means we have to do.

"If the drink-driving limit has gone down then we need to offer different things to attract folk in.

"Generally, some of the older-style pubs don't really cater for that and just don't want to know that. So they might have lost out a bit on that."

A previous study found the lowering of the limit had no impact on the number of road traffic accidents.

'It is encouraging to see support for the lower limit and that more people appear to be choosing not to drink if they are driving.'
Alison Douglas, Alcohol Focus Scotland

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland said: "This report demonstrates that alarmist predictions that lowering the drink-driving limit would be disastrous for the pub trade were unfounded."

She added: "Reducing the drink-drive limit was the right thing to do and it is encouraging to see support for the lower limit and that more people appear to be choosing not to drink if they are driving."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We welcome the findings of this report which shows that businesses have adapted in light of changed consumer behaviour following the reduction of the drink-drive limit.

"We know that licensees don't want to place their customers or other road users at risk, and if people act responsibly, for example by nominating a designated driver, this will help mitigate any impact on trade."

He added the government knows there is more to do in getting the message across to drink drivers and highlighted the ongoing anti-drink and drug-driving campaign over the festive period.

The study is published in Drug and Alcohol Review, was funded by the Chief Scientist's Office, Scotland, and included work by staff at NHS Forth Valley, the University of Glasgow and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.