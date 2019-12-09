Rape victims could refer themselves for forensic tests

MSPs at the Scottish Parliament will consider the proposal as part of a new Bill.

Hospital: MSPs are to consider proposals. Pixabay

MSPs are to consider a proposal that would allow victims of rape and sexual offences to refer themselves to NHS facilities for forensic medical examinations without involving the police.

The move is part of the Forensic Medical Services (Victims of Sexual Offences) (Scotland) Bill, which was put forward by health secretary Jeane Freeman two weeks ago.

It would allow victims over the age of 16 to "self-refer" to have their healthcare needs assessed and addressed, and have forensic evidence taken and retained - even if they decide not to report the incident to police.

In its consideration of the Bill, Holyrood's Health and Sport Committee will seek to establish the advantages and disadvantages of placing the examination of victims of sexual offences, and acts committed by those below the age of criminal responsibility, by health boards on a statutory basis.

The committee will also look at the benefits and problems that may arise from a self-referral process, while also assessing whether there could be any issues in restricting self-referral to those over the age of 16.

The committee will also seek to find out whether there are any issues with health boards storing and retaining evidence that has been gathered during self-referred forensic examinations.

Committee convener, Scottish Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald, said: "We want to make sure that anyone who has suffered the ordeal of a sexual offence feels able to come forward for a medical examination and have their healthcare needs addressed.

"This Bill allows victims of sexual offences to self-refer themselves for forensic examinations and receive medical treatment without first contacting the police.

"The committee is keen to explore the benefits of this process and how it might be helpful for victims.

"We are also interested in hearing if there are any issues which may arise from the Bill and would particularly like to hear from victims' support groups, health boards, legal bodies and police authorities."

