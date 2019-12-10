A&E waiting times at worst level in nearly two years

Figures show 81.2% of patients were seen within four hours, despite the target being 95%.

A&E: Waiting times target not met since August 2017. Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Waiting times at accident and emergency (A&E) wards in Scottish hospitals are at their worst level in nearly two years, according to official statistics.

In the week ending December 1, just 81.2% of A&E patients were either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The latest weekly statistics also reveal 336 patients spent more than 12 hours in A&E.

The Scottish Government expects NHS Scotland to ensure 95% of patients are seen within a four-hour time frame - but it hasn't met this target since August 2017.

It is the worst set of weekly waiting times figures since the first week of January 2018, when 77.9% of cases were dealt with in four hours.

Almost two years, Scottish ministers blamed a spike in flu rates for the poor A&E performance.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment on this week's figures.

Across Scotland, accident and emergency wards dealt with 27,600 patients in the week ending December 1.

Of those, 952 (3.4%) had to spend more than eight hours in A&E, while 336 (1.2%) were there for 12 hours or longer.

In the NHS Tayside area, 96.2% of patients were dealt with within four hours, but in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde less than three-quarters (74.4%) were seen within the target time.

At the troubled flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, just 70.5% of A&E patients in A&E were seen within four hours.

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "We are now seeing a two-year low in A&E performance.

"Doctors and nurses are fully stretched. They can't go on like this.

"On this SNP government's watch, this target has not been met for years."

