General election: Voters go to the polls across Scotland

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm in Scotland's 59 constituencies.

Polls: Voters across Scotland will pick 59 MPs. SWNS

Voters across the country are heading to the polls to elect Scotland's 59 MPs in the 2019 general election.

A total of 650 members across the UK will be elected to the House of Commons to decide who will form the UK's next government.

It comes only two and a half years after the last general election, after opposition parties agreed with Boris Johnson's government to hold a snap poll.

Polls open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm.

Anyone who is already in line at a polling station at this time will still be allowed to vote.

Houghton and Sunderland South is traditionally the first UK constituency to declare, expected some time before 11pm on Thursday.

Declarations in Scotland should begin to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

STV's overnight coverage of the election will begin at 9.55pm and as polls close at 10pm, STV will have the results of a UK-wide exit poll.

Viewers will also be able to watch a live stream of the programme anywhere in the world on the STV Player, or at the top of our live blog.

The blog, along with STV's social media channels, will run overnight with up-to-the-minute results and reaction.

Working with ITV News, STV will also bring viewers all the key developments from across the UK as the night develops.

