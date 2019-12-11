  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon asked if she will 'sue her way to indyref2'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

She was challenged by Jackson Carlaw at the final FMQs before the general election.

Sturgeon: I want to stop Johnson government.
Sturgeon: I want to stop Johnson government.

Nicola Sturgeon has been pressed on whether she will "sue her way to indyref2" in the final First Minister's Questions before Thursday's general election.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw challenged the First Minister over recent comments that she would "consider all options" if a request for a second independence referendum was refused by the UK Government.

Sturgeon said her priority was to "ensure we're not waking up on Friday morning to a Boris Johnson government".

The Prime Minister has said he will not sanction a fresh independence vote, while Jeremy Corbyn has indicated none would be allowed in the "early years" of a Labour government.

On the eve of voters going to the polls, presiding officer Ken Macintosh urged MSPs - fruitlessly - not to engage in "direct electioneering" during the rowdy session.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1443061-corbyn-attacks-johnson-s-integrity-on-last-day-of-campaign/ | default

Carlaw first asked Sturgeon if she had any recent discussions with Jeremy Corbyn amid the possibility of a hung parliament, to which she answered: "None."

The Scottish Tory leader raised an interview the First Minister had done the previous week where she said she would "consider all options" to make an independence referendum "legal and legitimate".

Ahead of the 2014 referendum, then-PM David Cameron agreed a transfer of Section 30 powers to Holyrood in order that Scotland could hold the vote.

Sturgeon says she wants the same kind of deal for a second referendum to put it "beyond legal challenge", despite all the main UK party leaders saying they would not sign off on that before her preferred time for the vote of 2020.

Carlaw asked: "Can the First Minister clarify what she meant by 'all options', and seriously, would she sue her way to indyref2?"

Sturgeon answered: "There's an easy solution to all of these worries Jackson Carlaw clearly has, and it is this easy solution: the Tories could just respect the will of the Scottish people."

She added: "If the SNP win the election tomorrow, perhaps that's the best advice for Jackson Carlaw.

"Let me tell Jackson Carlaw what my priority is tomorrow - it's to make sure I do everything I can to ensure we're not waking up on Friday morning to a Boris Johnson government."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1443050-election-scottish-party-leaders-face-off-in-tv-debate/ | default

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard led on issues around the NHS, accusing the Scottish Government of letting down GPs in Dundee who are locked in lease negotiations with NHS Tayside.

The First Minister said her ministers were investing "heavily" in improving general practices and primary care.

Leonard countered: "Scotland is in the grip of a GP crisis. The very survival of GP services is at stake.

"And incredibly, the government still has no accurate, no up-to-date information and therefore no idea how many full-time equivalent GPs there are in Scotland.

"It has no accurate and so no up-to-date information and therefore no idea how long patients are waiting to see a GP but we all know they are waiting too long.

"Patients who need a GP appointment are being let down. GPs like those in Dundee who need your support are being let down.

"After 12 years of your government, Scotland is being let down... GPs and patients need a government that is on their side."

Sturgeon said the number of GPs working in Scotland is 5049 - an increase on the previous year - with more GPs per head of population than there are in England, or Labour-controlled Wales.

Alison Johnstone, Holyrood co-leader of the Scottish Greens, criticised the "cosy consensus" between the other parties in the Scottish Parliament on continuing fossil fuel extraction.

The First Minister said her government has "the most ambitious climate targets of any country in the world", but insisted the transition away from oil and gas must be "just and fair".

The Liberal Democrats did not have a question at this week's First Minister's Questions.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.