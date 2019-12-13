Allegations of voter fraud at Scottish polling stations

Claims of personation in Paisley and Stirling have been reported to police.

Allegations of personation at polling places in Scotland. STV

Allegations of voter fraud have been made at several locations in Scotland.

Claims have been made of personation at counts in Glasgow, Paisley and Stirling.

Personation is when someone claims to be another person at the ballot box.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said the authority was "co-operating with the police" on three allegations.

STV reporter Courtney Cameron said one complaint at the count in Stirling was now in the hands of police.

