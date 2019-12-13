Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses seat in East Dunbartonshire

She only became leader of her party in July but has been unseated by the SNP's Amy Callaghan.

Jo Swinson: Party leader loses seat to SNP. Getty

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire, becoming the first party leader to be ousted by voters in more than a century.

She only became leader of her party in July this year and the Lib Dems' first ever female leader.

Swinson was unseated by the SNP's Amy Callaghan, having won the seat back from the nationalists in the 2017 snap poll when Tim Farron was still leader of her party.

The 39-year-old lost to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by just 149 votes.

Swinson's defeat marks the first time a major party leader has lost their seat in a UK general election since 1906.

According to a nationwide exit poll, her party is expected to gain one seat on its 2017 showing to bring its total across the UK to 13.

Back in July, Swinson defeated Ed Davey to succeed Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader after securing the support of 63% of party members.

She was the first Scot to lead the party since Menzies Campbell, and the first to lead one of the main UK parties since Gordon Brown.

Swinson is also the youngest leader of any major UK party since David Cameron won the Tory leadership in 2005.

She was first elected to parliament in 2005, when she became the youngest MP in the House of Commons.

Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat once before in 2015 to the SNP's John Nicolson, in the nationalist surge of that year, before regaining it two years on.

Prior to that, during the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition, she served as employment minister from 2012 to 2015.

