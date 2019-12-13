Conservatives win overall majority in general election

Boris Johnson's party has cleared the hurdle of seats needed to govern in the Commons alone.

Boris Johnson: Other parties agreed to hold a snap election. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The Conservatives have secured a majority of seats in the House of Commons in the general election.

In an emphatic victory, Boris Johnson's party has already passed the threshold of 326 seats needed to govern as a majority government in Westminster.

The Tories routed Labour, taking seats in the party's heartlands of the north of England, the Midlands and Wales.

Speaking after he held onto his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, the Prime Minister said: "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done."

Jeremy Corbyn's party is on course to win fewer than 200 seats - its worst result since 1935.

The Labour leader earlier announced he would soon stand down from his post, while remaining as an MP.

An exit poll at the beginning of the night predicted a majority of 84 for the Tories. The party may fall short of that but is looking at its biggest election victory since the Margaret Thatcher era.

In Scotland, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to a surging SNP.

Nicola Sturgeon's party has won 46 seats out of 56 constituencies declared so far, with three more still to announce.

The SNP have fallen slightly short of the 55 seats predicted by the exit poll but have made sweeping gains across the country in a result which is their second best ever at a general election.

