  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon claims 'renewed and refreshed' indyref2 mandate

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The SNP claimed 48 seats - its second best ever general election result - in a landmark win.

SNP: Nicola Sturgeon interviewed by STV's political editor Colin Mackay
SNP: Nicola Sturgeon interviewed by STV's political editor Colin Mackay STV

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed a "renewed, refreshed and strengthened" mandate for a second independence referendum as the SNP romped to a landmark general election victory in Scotland.

The party won 48 out of 59 constituencies north of the border, making sweeping gains across the country at the expense of every one of its rivals.

It is the Nationalists' second best ever result at a Westminster election after 2015, when Nicola Sturgeon's party took an unprecedented 56 seats.

The SNP has gained 13 seats on its showing in the snap election two years ago, while the Conservatives have lost seven seats - down from 13 to 6.

'I have a mandate, a renewed, refreshed, strengthened mandate, to offer people in Scotland the choice of a different future.'
Nicola Sturgeon

Labour lost all of its seven seats bar one, with Ian Murray keeping Edinburgh South, and the Liberal Democrats won four seats.

The Lib Dems were the only party to gain a seat from the SNP, winning North East Fife - the most marginal seat in the whole of the UK.

However, the party was dealt a huge blow when its leader Jo Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1443123-lib-dem-leader-jo-swinson-loses-seat-in-east-dunbartonshire/ | default

UK-wide, the Conservatives have won a Commons majority and are heading for their best result since the Margaret Thatcher era in the 1980s.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saw his party lose swathes of seats in its heartlands in the north of England, the Midlands and Wales.

He revealed he would stand down as leader following a "period of reflection" - with Labour facing its worst Westminster result since 1935.

Speaking after winning his seat of Islington North - where he said he would remain as an MP - Corbyn said: "I want to... make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign.

"I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.

"And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1443124-jeremy-corbyn-i-will-not-lead-labour-into-next-election/ | default

Speaking from Glasgow, where the SNP won all seven seats, Sturgeon said: "I accept that Boris Johnson after this election has a mandate to take England out of the European Union."

"But he does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union.

"And I have a mandate, a renewed, refreshed, strengthened mandate, to offer people in Scotland the choice of a different future.

"It is then up to people in Scotland what choice they make.

"I don't pretend everybody who voted SNP yesterday will necessarily support independence, but there is a clear endorsement Scotland should get to decide our future and not have it decided for us."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1443125-conservatives-win-overall-majority-in-general-election/ | default

The First Minister will write to the Prime Minister before Christmas to formally demand Holyrood be given the power to hold a second vote on independence.

While Boris Johnson has made clear he will block such a ballot, Sturgeon said the Tories must "reflect very carefully" on the result of the election.

After successfully defending his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the Prime Minister said: "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done."

He has said he wants to begin pushing his Brexit deal through parliament before Christmas, with the aim of taking Britain out of the EU by the end of January.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.