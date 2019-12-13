  • STV
  • MySTV

Johnson declares Tories have ‘ended the gridlock’ with win

STV

In a victory speech in London, the Prime Minister said his party had 'smashed the roadblock'.

Prime Minister: Boris Johnson said his party had 'smashed the roadblock'.
Prime Minister: Boris Johnson said his party had 'smashed the roadblock'. Getty Images

Boris Johnson declared that his party has "smashed the roadblock" and "ended the gridlock" as he hailed the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

The Prime Minister vowed to unite the country, spread opportunity and "get Brexit done" after his snap General Election gamble paid off and he romped home with an estimated majority of 78.

In a victory speech in central London, Mr Johnson said: "We did it - we pulled it off, didn't we? We broke the gridlock, we ended the deadlock, we smashed the roadblock."

He added: "In winning this election, we have won votes and the trust of people who have never voted Conservative before and people have always voted for other parties. Those people want change. We cannot, must not, must not, let them down."

The Tory landslide prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce that he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation across the country.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the SNP and quit as party leader. Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will become joint acting leaders ahead of a leadership contest next year.

But the success of the Scottish nationalists and of nationalist parties in Northern Ireland could provide Mr Johnson with another challenge on top of Brexit as it suggests that opposition to leaving the EU is hardening there.

But Tory supporters are unlikely to be worrying about that on Friday after witnessing their party take seat after seat in Labour's heartlands, including some they had never held before.

With most of the 650 seats declared, the PA news agency was predicting a Tory majority of 78.

And Mr Johnson was on course to finish with more than 43% of the popular vote, the highest for a Tory leader since Margaret Thatcher's victory in 1979 and around the same as Tony Blair's in 1997.

The PM is expected to see the Queen at Buckingham Palace later on Friday and be invited to form a Government.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations, adding that the UK and US will "now be free to strike a massive new trade deal after Brexit".

And European Council president Charles Michel congratulated Mr Johnson, adding: "We expect a vote on the Withdrawal Agreement as soon as possible.

"(The) EU is ready for the next phase. We will negotiate a future trade deal which ensures a true level playing field."

Mr Corbyn, who had sought to exploit Mr Trump's support for the PM during the election campaign, admitted it had been a "very disappointing" night.

He announced that he would call it a day as leader as he was re-elected in his London seat.

Mr Corbyn said he would discuss with the party how to ensure there was a "process of reflection", adding: "I will lead the party during this period to ensure this discussion takes place."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.