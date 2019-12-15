  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: PM IndyRef2 refusal 'won't be the end of the matter'

STV

The PM refusing a second independence referendum will not be 'the end of the matter'.

Sturgeon: In warning to PM.
Sturgeon: In warning to PM.

The PM refusing a second independence referendum will not be "the end of the matter", Nicola Sturgeon has insisted - as she warned Boris Johnson: "Scotland cannot be imprisoned in the Union against its will."

The Scottish First Minister argued that it would be a "perversion and subversion of democracy" for her to be denied the right to hold such a ballot after her party's election success.

In Scotland, the SNP increased its share of the vote to 45%, winning a greater proportion of the votes north of the border than the Tories did across the UK, and also increased its number of MPs at Westminster to 47.

In contrast, the Tories - whose campaign in Scotland was focused on opposition to a second independence referendum - lost more than half their Scottish MPs, with this number falling from 13 to six.

But after the Conservatives won a majority across the UK, Mr Johnson telephoned the SNP leader to make "clear how he remained opposed to a second independence referendum".

Sturgeon however claimed that by blocking such a ballot, the Tories were "raging against reality", as she said that "Scotland had chosen a very different kind of future to the one chosen by much of the rest of the UK".

The First Minister, who has already made clear her desire to hold a fresh independence vote in the second half of 2020, said she was going to "pursue the plan I won a mandate for".

Sturgeon, speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, added: "I think that's the democratic thing to do." She confirmed that she will "set out this week the detailed, democratic, case for the transfer of power" to Holyrood to allow for a legal referendum to take place.

And she insisted the Tories would not be able to sustain their opposition to such a ballot. Ms Sturgeon recalled that in the 1980s and 1990s, the Conservatives were "adamant there would never ever be a Scottish Parliament", but added that they "couldn't sustain that position because the will of the Scottish people was too strong and democracy ultimately was honoured".

Speaking about Mr Johnson, she said: "If he thinks - and I said this to him on Friday night on the telephone - that saying no is the end of the matter, he is going to find himself completely and utterly wrong.

"It's a fundamental point of democracy, you cannot hold Scotland in the Union against its will. You cannot just lock us in a cupboard and turn the key and hope that everything goes away.

"If the United Kingdom is to continue, it can only be by consent and if Boris Johnson is confident in the case for the Union he should be confident enough to make that case and allow people to decide.

"Scotland cannot be imprisoned in the United Kingdom against its will.

"The Tories might rage against the reality of what happened on Thursday for a while, I fully expect that they will, but ultimately they are going to have to face up to and confront that reality because of the will of the Scottish people cannot be ignored, that is just the simple fact of the matter."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.