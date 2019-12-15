Carlaw will not support Coburn's bid to join Tories

The Scottish Conservative leader said he can not support an application from Coburn.

Coburn: Bid to join Conservatives.

The Scottish Conservative leader said he can not support an application from former Ukip MEP David Coburn to join the Tories.

Jackson Carlaw stated that some of Coburn's previous comments were "incompatible with membership".

In 2015, when he was an MEP, Mr Coburn apologised after he likened Humza Yousaf, a member of the Scottish Government, to the convicted terrorist Abu Hamza.

Coburn, a former Scottish Ukip leader, quit the party in 2018 and joined the Brexit Party, but did not seek re-election to the European Parliament in 2019.

Carlaw said on Twitter: "I understand David Coburn has applied to join the Scottish Conservatives. As leader I have to make it clear that past public comments by him are incompatible with membership & I cannot and will not support his application."

Humza Yousaf, now the Justice Secretary, said if Coburn had been allowed to join the Tories this would be been "proof that Islamaphobia is not just tolerated but systemic within the Conservative Party".

In reaction to the speculation on social media, Yousaf said: "The man who called me "Abu Hamza" as an Islamophobic slur has surely not been allowed to join the Tories, has he?! "Serious questions to ask of Conservatives if they have, would be further proof that Islamophobia is not just tolerated but systemic within the Conservative Party."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.