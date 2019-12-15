  • STV
  • MySTV

Brexit trade talk discussions 'gone backwards' with Gove

STV

Talks about Scotland's role in post Brexit trade negotiations have 'gone backwards'.

Mike Russell: Holyrood's Constitutional Relations Secretary.
Mike Russell: Holyrood's Constitutional Relations Secretary. © STV

Talks about Scotland's role in post Brexit trade negotiations have "gone backwards" since Michael Gove became involved, Holyrood's Constitutional Relations Secretary said.

Mike Russell hit out at the former UK environment secretary, who took over as the PM's de-facto deputy in July.

Gove succeeded David Lidington in the role as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster shortly after Boris Johnson became PM.

Russell claimed that while Lidington had been prepared to consider a formal role for the Scottish Government in trade negotiations with Europe following Brexit, his successor had offered "no more than consultation".

Russell branded this "completely and utterly wrong". Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme, he warned such an approach could see the UK negotiating on issues which they know "hee haw" about.

With Boris Johnson's election victory making it likely the UK will formally leave the EU at the end of January, Russell spoke about the Scottish Government's need to be "represented in terms of our devolved interests in whatever negotiations take place", following Brexit.

He added: "We've been talking about that for about two years and I have to say it's been going backwards since Michael Gove got involved in those discussions, which isn't uncommon given the way that Michael Gove operates."

He added that there were "lots of warm words as ever from Michael Gove", but claimed that with him the "reality is lacking".

Leaving Scottish ministers out of the discussions would see the UK "negotiating on things for which they are not responsible and about which they know, to be frank, hee haw," he said.

"We will be in a terrible mess.

"There has to be the involvement of the devolved administrations, and ministers from devolved administrations in any negotiation on subjects for which the Scottish Parliament is responsible.

"You cannot have people negotiating for you on matters for which you are solely responsible and for which your officials know far more than any officials in Westminster, that's simple common sense.

"Previous UK governments have seen that in for example fishing talks, where the Scottish fisheries ministers is not there for everything but they have been there in Brussels... taking part in detailed negotiation.

"That is essential and if that does not happen, if once again Boris Johnson believes he can just speak for Scotland without any knowledge of what is happening in Scotland, that will be intolerable and it will be wrong, it will be inefficient and very damaging."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.