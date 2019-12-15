Brexit trade talk discussions 'gone backwards' with Gove

Talks about Scotland's role in post Brexit trade negotiations have 'gone backwards'.

Mike Russell: Holyrood's Constitutional Relations Secretary. © STV

Talks about Scotland's role in post Brexit trade negotiations have "gone backwards" since Michael Gove became involved, Holyrood's Constitutional Relations Secretary said.

Mike Russell hit out at the former UK environment secretary, who took over as the PM's de-facto deputy in July.

Gove succeeded David Lidington in the role as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster shortly after Boris Johnson became PM.

Russell claimed that while Lidington had been prepared to consider a formal role for the Scottish Government in trade negotiations with Europe following Brexit, his successor had offered "no more than consultation".

Russell branded this "completely and utterly wrong". Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme, he warned such an approach could see the UK negotiating on issues which they know "hee haw" about.

With Boris Johnson's election victory making it likely the UK will formally leave the EU at the end of January, Russell spoke about the Scottish Government's need to be "represented in terms of our devolved interests in whatever negotiations take place", following Brexit.

He added: "We've been talking about that for about two years and I have to say it's been going backwards since Michael Gove got involved in those discussions, which isn't uncommon given the way that Michael Gove operates."

He added that there were "lots of warm words as ever from Michael Gove", but claimed that with him the "reality is lacking".

Leaving Scottish ministers out of the discussions would see the UK "negotiating on things for which they are not responsible and about which they know, to be frank, hee haw," he said.

"We will be in a terrible mess.

"There has to be the involvement of the devolved administrations, and ministers from devolved administrations in any negotiation on subjects for which the Scottish Parliament is responsible.

"You cannot have people negotiating for you on matters for which you are solely responsible and for which your officials know far more than any officials in Westminster, that's simple common sense.

"Previous UK governments have seen that in for example fishing talks, where the Scottish fisheries ministers is not there for everything but they have been there in Brussels... taking part in detailed negotiation.

"That is essential and if that does not happen, if once again Boris Johnson believes he can just speak for Scotland without any knowledge of what is happening in Scotland, that will be intolerable and it will be wrong, it will be inefficient and very damaging."

