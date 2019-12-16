Lesley Laird steps down as Scottish Labour deputy leader

Laird had been Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath's MP since 2017 but lost her seat to Neale Hanvey.

Stepping down: Lesley Laird Richard Leonard and Lesley Laird

Lesley Laird is standing down as Scottish Labour's deputy leader after losing her seat at Westminster.

Laird had been MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath for the last two years but saw 16,568 voters in the constituency opt for independent candidate Neale Hanvey last week, while she received 15,325 votes.

She is now one of six Scottish Labour MPs who will not be returning to the House of Commons, prompting her to step down.

Laird said: "It has been an honour to serve as deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party, the party that I love. The people of Scotland and the wider UK deserve better than they got on Thursday night.

"My thanks, enduring admiration and gratitude also goes to our tireless staff and campaigners that fought so very hard for a Labour victory.

"Had I been returned as the member for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath I would have been proud to continue as deputy leader alongside Richard Leonard to help deliver on his ambitions for the 2021 elections and reform our out of date party structures.

"But that is not to be. I now intend to step down.

"I would urge a period of calm reflection and some kindness towards each other.

"Because if we are to convince people of our values and principles then first we must demonstrate them not just in our words but more importantly in our behaviour and actions towards each other."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.