  • STV
  • MySTV

MSPs back stronger background checks to protect children

STV

The Disclosure (Scotland) Bill is currently being considered by a Holyrood committee.

Children: A Holyrood committee is considering stronger background checks.
Children: A Holyrood committee is considering stronger background checks. Pixabay

Stronger background checks to protect children and vulnerable people from known offenders have been given conditional backing by a Holyrood committee.

Anyone working with children or vulnerable people will be required to have compulsory background checks under the new legislation being considered by MSPs.

The Disclosure (Scotland) Bill would update the protections given to children and how previous offenders must reveal their past convictions.

It is currently an offence to employ someone who would be barred from working with children or vulnerable people but the proposed legislation makes it mandatory for workers or volunteers in the new list of "regulated activities" to have a compulsory background check.

The changes aim to shift the legal responsibility more equally between employer and employee, in addition to a broader definition of the roles that require vetting.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament's Education and Skills Committee have been hearing evidence about the changes and have given their qualified support for the Bill.

Although the committee's stage one report stresses their support for the principles of the Bill, members have expressed concern over how some of these measures will work in practice.

Issues raised include discrepancies between the proposed Bill and recently passed Acts dealing with the management of offenders and the age of criminal responsibility, with calls from the committee to address the concerns.

The report also calls for greater clarity about some decision-making processes, in addition to ensuring care-experienced young people are not disadvantaged by regulations relating to the disclosure of childhood offending.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: "This Bill seeks to simplify and strengthen the legislation that protects Scotland's most vulnerable people.

"The committee has heard concerns from those who will be most affected by these changes, including care-experienced young people.

"There is clearly a balance to be struck with any disclosure scheme. And while we must ensure that children and young people are protected, we must also support those who are moving on from a troubled past."

Changes that would be introduced by the Bill include ending lifetime membership of the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme, with certificates instead being renewed every five years through a new and simpler process.

Under 16s would also no longer be eligible for PVG checks, while automatic disclosure of minor criminal offences - such as those committed by minors - would also end in favour of case-by-case decisions.

Ms Adamson added: "It is important the new scheme is fit for purpose and we look forward to working with the Scottish Government and stakeholders to ensure the concerns raised in the report can be addressed as the Bill continues its progress through Parliament."

A Disclosure Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the proposals require anyone volunteering or working with children and protected adults to become a member of the PVG scheme.

She added: "The Disclosure (Scotland) Bill aims to simplify the disclosure system, making it more robust but also easier for people to engage with.

"The number of disclosure products will reduce, which will minimise confusion, and the implementation of digital services will modernise and radically simplify the disclosure system."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.