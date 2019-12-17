MSPs back stronger background checks to protect children

The Disclosure (Scotland) Bill is currently being considered by a Holyrood committee.

Children: A Holyrood committee is considering stronger background checks. Pixabay

Stronger background checks to protect children and vulnerable people from known offenders have been given conditional backing by a Holyrood committee.

Anyone working with children or vulnerable people will be required to have compulsory background checks under the new legislation being considered by MSPs.

The Disclosure (Scotland) Bill would update the protections given to children and how previous offenders must reveal their past convictions.

It is currently an offence to employ someone who would be barred from working with children or vulnerable people but the proposed legislation makes it mandatory for workers or volunteers in the new list of "regulated activities" to have a compulsory background check.

The changes aim to shift the legal responsibility more equally between employer and employee, in addition to a broader definition of the roles that require vetting.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament's Education and Skills Committee have been hearing evidence about the changes and have given their qualified support for the Bill.

Although the committee's stage one report stresses their support for the principles of the Bill, members have expressed concern over how some of these measures will work in practice.

Issues raised include discrepancies between the proposed Bill and recently passed Acts dealing with the management of offenders and the age of criminal responsibility, with calls from the committee to address the concerns.

The report also calls for greater clarity about some decision-making processes, in addition to ensuring care-experienced young people are not disadvantaged by regulations relating to the disclosure of childhood offending.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: "This Bill seeks to simplify and strengthen the legislation that protects Scotland's most vulnerable people.

"The committee has heard concerns from those who will be most affected by these changes, including care-experienced young people.

"There is clearly a balance to be struck with any disclosure scheme. And while we must ensure that children and young people are protected, we must also support those who are moving on from a troubled past."

Changes that would be introduced by the Bill include ending lifetime membership of the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme, with certificates instead being renewed every five years through a new and simpler process.

Under 16s would also no longer be eligible for PVG checks, while automatic disclosure of minor criminal offences - such as those committed by minors - would also end in favour of case-by-case decisions.

Ms Adamson added: "It is important the new scheme is fit for purpose and we look forward to working with the Scottish Government and stakeholders to ensure the concerns raised in the report can be addressed as the Bill continues its progress through Parliament."

A Disclosure Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the proposals require anyone volunteering or working with children and protected adults to become a member of the PVG scheme.

She added: "The Disclosure (Scotland) Bill aims to simplify the disclosure system, making it more robust but also easier for people to engage with.

"The number of disclosure products will reduce, which will minimise confusion, and the implementation of digital services will modernise and radically simplify the disclosure system."

