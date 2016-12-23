Scots raise £1.4m for starving children in war-torn Yemen

Half a million young children are facing severe malnutrition after two years of conflict.

Crisis: Aid packages arrive in Yemen. Reuters/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Almost £1.4m has been raised in Scotland to help people in war-torn Yemen where children are starving to death.

A child is dying every ten minutes because of preventable diseases and child malnutrition is at an all-time high in the country,

The appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) ten days ago has raised £1,386,039 in Scotland so far, which includes a £250,000 contribution from the Scottish Government.

Across the UK the appeal has raised £13m, which includes a £4.5m contribution from the UK Government through Aid Match.

The DEC said that two years of conflict have pushed Yemen, already one of the world's poorest countries, to breaking point.

With half a million young children still starving, Scots are being encouraged to keep donating to save more lives.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: "We would like to thank the UK public for so generously donating to our Yemen Crisis Appeal, helping us raise more than £13m.

"Half of Yemen's population is going hungry and children are starving to death as we speak. With the funds raised, we will be able to provide emergency drip feeding for those on the brink of starvation, nutritious peanut paste for malnourished children, and cash vouchers for families unable to afford food and medicine.

"The crisis in Yemen may be far from over but despite the conflict, DEC member charities are already reaching millions of people across the country with lifesaving aid, and, with extra funds, they can reach many more."

The DEC said a £25 donation could provide a month's supply of life-saving peanut paste to a malnourished child, while £60 can pay for clean drinking water for two families for a month.

A donation of £100 could provide supplies to a clinic treating severely malnourished children for a week.

To make a donation to the DEC Yemen Crisis Appeal, visit www.dec.org.uk, call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 900, or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office.

A £5 donation can also be made by texting the word SUPPORT to 70000.

