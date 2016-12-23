  • STV
  • MySTV

Storm Barbara to strike Scotland with risk of 90mph winds

STV

Travellers told to expect significant disruption as the country braces for high winds on Friday.

Storm Barbara: Winds of up to 90mph could hit Scotland.
Storm Barbara: Winds of up to 90mph could hit Scotland.

Travellers are being warned to expect disruption on Friday with Storm Barbara predicted to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Scotland.

The storm is due to make landfall in the early hours of Friday morning bringing winds of around 60mph-70mph throughout the day.

The peak winds are expected during the early afternoon, with a risk of 90mph winds hitting the Hebrides and the west.

The MET Office has issued amber 'be prepared' warnings for Orkney, Shetland, Eilan Siar and the Highlands, with yellow 'be aware' warnings in place for the rest of the country.

Ferry services from Oban to Mull, Barra, South Uist, Lismore and Colonsay on Friday have already been cancelled, with travellers told to expect further cancellations on west coast ferry routes.

A total of 37 Highlands and Islands flights have been cancelled or rescheduled on Friday and a number of sailings between Aberdeen, Shetland and Orkney have been cancelled.

ScotRail said that due to the severe weather conditions forecast, speed restrictions and a small number of service withdrawals will take place as a safety precaution on Friday.

It said that as some trains will be travelling at slower rates, their journey times will be extended and service levels on some lines in the south, west and north will have to be reduced as a result.

Services will also be suspended on the Oban and Kyle lines from mid-morning on Friday.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for many parts of the country including: Caithness, Orkney, Dumfriesshire, the Borders, Shetland, Skye and the Western Isles.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty explains: "Storm Barbara is very close now, and will bring very windy weather to all areas today.

"Winds will widely gust 60-70mph, with a risk of 90mph in the far north.

"The peak in winds should come through during the early afternoon across the Hebrides and the west, then the stronger winds move to the north late afternoon and evening.

"There is bound to be a lot of ferries cancelled or delayed today, and expect some restrictions on the bridges.

"As well as the strong winds there will be heavy rain for all parts. The rain will turn more showery from the west during the afternoon.

"It'll remain very windy into Christmas Eve, although the winds ease for a time in the afternoon, before picking up again later. Looks like Santa's going to have a turbulent time in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.