Storm Barbara to strike Scotland with risk of 90mph winds

Travellers told to expect significant disruption as the country braces for high winds on Friday.

Storm Barbara: Winds of up to 90mph could hit Scotland.

Travellers are being warned to expect disruption on Friday with Storm Barbara predicted to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Scotland.

The storm is due to make landfall in the early hours of Friday morning bringing winds of around 60mph-70mph throughout the day.

The peak winds are expected during the early afternoon, with a risk of 90mph winds hitting the Hebrides and the west.

The MET Office has issued amber 'be prepared' warnings for Orkney, Shetland, Eilan Siar and the Highlands, with yellow 'be aware' warnings in place for the rest of the country.

Ferry services from Oban to Mull, Barra, South Uist, Lismore and Colonsay on Friday have already been cancelled, with travellers told to expect further cancellations on west coast ferry routes.

A total of 37 Highlands and Islands flights have been cancelled or rescheduled on Friday and a number of sailings between Aberdeen, Shetland and Orkney have been cancelled.

ScotRail said that due to the severe weather conditions forecast, speed restrictions and a small number of service withdrawals will take place as a safety precaution on Friday.

It said that as some trains will be travelling at slower rates, their journey times will be extended and service levels on some lines in the south, west and north will have to be reduced as a result.

Services will also be suspended on the Oban and Kyle lines from mid-morning on Friday.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for many parts of the country including: Caithness, Orkney, Dumfriesshire, the Borders, Shetland, Skye and the Western Isles.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty explains: "Storm Barbara is very close now, and will bring very windy weather to all areas today.

"Winds will widely gust 60-70mph, with a risk of 90mph in the far north.

"The peak in winds should come through during the early afternoon across the Hebrides and the west, then the stronger winds move to the north late afternoon and evening.

"There is bound to be a lot of ferries cancelled or delayed today, and expect some restrictions on the bridges.

"As well as the strong winds there will be heavy rain for all parts. The rain will turn more showery from the west during the afternoon.

"It'll remain very windy into Christmas Eve, although the winds ease for a time in the afternoon, before picking up again later. Looks like Santa's going to have a turbulent time in Scotland."

