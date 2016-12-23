Libyan plane 'hijacked' with 111 passengers on board

Two people on the plane, which has landed in Malta, have reportedly threatened to blow it up.

The Maltese prime minister has said he has been informed of potential hijack situation on an internal Libyan flight.

Maltese media is reporting there are two hijackers on the plane and they have threatened to blow it up.

The hijackers demands are not yet known and the plane, an Afriqiyah Airbus A320, reportedly landed in Malta at 11:32am according to state broadcaster TVM.

There are thought to be around 111 passengers on board.