Search for 89-year-old man last seen three days ago

Charles Rose, a keen walker, has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Missing: Charles Rose is a keen photographer.

Specialist officers have been called in to help in the search for an elderly man who has not been seen in three days.

Charles Rose, 89, was last seen in Stewarton, East Ayrshire on Wednesday around 9.30am.

He sought advice from a member of staff at the Stewarton Area Centre on Townhouse Avenue Square before he disappeared.

Mr Rose, who is a keen walker and has been described as being in good health, was reported missing on Friday.

He is well known in the Stewarton and Dunlop community and has often been seen taking photos in the area.

He often takes the train and police are checking CCTV images in their bid to trace him.

Specialist officers will search for him in the area around Stewarton.

Mr Rose is described as around 5ft 10in tall and is slightly balding with grey hair. He is normally clean shaven and when last seen he was wearing green wellingtons, a green or brown coat, green or brown trousers and had a rucksack.

He often wears a trilby hat but it is not known if he was wearing a hat when last seen.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Kilmarnock Police Office on 101.