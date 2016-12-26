  • STV
  • MySTV

Co-op to create hundreds of new Scots jobs in £11m investment

STV

The company has announced it plans to open 20 new stores across the country.

Co-op investment: Company in jobs boost.
Co-op investment: Company in jobs boost. The Co-op

Co-op is to create around 250 jobs at 20 new stores as part of an £11m investment.

Sites are planned in Edinburgh, Gretna, Alyth and other towns and cities across Scotland.

Management said the investment will increase the number of Co-op employees across the country to more than 5,700, and the announcement comes on the back of figures showing year-on-year sales growth.

Co-op opened 15 new stores during 2016.

Divisional managing director John McNeill said: "2016 has already seen us grow our footprint right across Scotland with major new stores opening in areas such as Bearsden, Kirkcaldy, Laurencekirk and Peterculter.

"Our long history of investment here, coupled with our plans for 2017, reaffirms our commitment to Scottish communities the length and breadth of the country.

"Consumer habits are changing and we know that shoppers simply want to buy what they want, when they want. With a store in every postal area, we're conveniently placed to serve the needs of today's consumers whether they're in the Highlands and Islands or the busy urban centres of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

"We're investing in our people and our products so that our customers can rely on a consistently great in-store experience."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.