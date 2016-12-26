  • STV
Snow and 90mph winds batter Scotland as Storm Conor hits

STV

There are dangerous road conditions and weather warnings in place across the country on Boxing Day.

Weather warning: Storm Conor brings snow and wind.

Snowy conditions and gusts of up to 90mph are hitting Scotland on Boxing Day as Storm Conor arrives.

There are extreme weather warnings in place across Scotland on Monday, after an "exceptionally mild" Christmas Day.

The Met Office has put warnings for snow and wind on the Orkney and Shetland, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Grampian, Strathclyde, and Central, Tayside and Fife regions.

The storm struck Shetland with high winds expected to reach up 90mph, while snow has been reported across Scotland. Yellow 'Be Aware' warnings are in place with difficult conditins expected for travellers.

Orkney and Shetland and the northern tip of the mainland are the areas being hit hardest by the southern fringe of the Boxing Day storm.

The latest weather front is following a similar track to Storm Barbara, which left around 25,000 homes in the north of Scotland without power on Friday.

The Met Office said wind speeds of 85mph were affecting Shetland on Monday morning.

The gusts were due to rise to 90-95mph, with Orkney to face peak speeds of 75-80mph.

There have been reports of road crashes in the icy conditions, with an oil tanker coming off the road on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

Icy conditions: Tanker crash on A9.

Met Office duty forecaster Matt Roe said: "It's pretty windy elsewhere. We've got around 60mph on the west coast. Elsewhere, it's a pretty blustery day, up to around 40mph, maybe 50mph.

"We've got some fairly heavy showers too and these are falling as snow across central and northern parts of Scotland. There are some fairly heavy snow showers across the Highlands as well.

"It's basically a cold windy day across Scotland with a mix of everything. There's frequent lightning as well with some of those showers in the north."

Travellers have been urged to check for any disruption before setting off.

On Monday, Traffic Scotland reported sporadic wintry showers on roads such as the M8, M90 and the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

High wind warnings were in place on bridges such as the Clackmannanshire Bridge, Forth Road Bridge, Dornoch Bridge and Erskine Bridge.

Ferry operator CalMac warned that services across the network were subject to delays or cancellation at short notice due to Storm Conor.

Services from Uist, Mallaig, Oban, Barra have been cancelled for the rest of Boxing Day, while a number of sailings from Ardrossan, Brodick and Largs have been cancelled.

The Scottish Environment Agency (Sepa) had four flood alerts in place on Monday for Caithness and Sutherland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Alerts and warnings which were in place for more southern parts of Scotland are no longer in force.

The centre of the storm is actually north of the UK, nearer Norway.

Mr Roe explained: "We're on the southern fringe. The southern extent of the strongest winds will be moving eastwards across more northern parts of Scotland during the afternoon. The north of Scotland will be feeling the brunt of Storm Conor, particularly the Northern Isles."

Christmas Day was mild across the UK, with a high of 15C in Hull and 14.7C in Exeter but temperatures will fall to lows of 6C in parts of northern England, closer to the December average, the forecaster added.

Snow affected several routes in the north east of Scotland while restrictions were put in place on many bridges due to the windy conditions and the Dornoch Bridge was closed.

Alerts are also in place for the north west and north east of England, and Yorkshire and Humber where gusts of around 50-60mph are forecast.

