  • STV
  • MySTV

SYFA investigation uncovers fresh football abuse claims

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Scottish Youth Football Association report string of new allegations to Police Scotland.

Allegations: Scottish Youth Football Association report fresh claims to police.
Allegations: Scottish Youth Football Association report fresh claims to police. Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport

A string of fresh abuse claims have been uncovered by a Scottish Youth Football Association investigation.

The SYFA suspended one of its officials in December over claims he failed to act on allegations of child sex abuse in the 1990s which he had been told about.

The youth football governing body launched an investigation into Mitch Agnew's conduct but cleared him of any wrongdoing after they were "unable to identify any substantive proof". He will now return to work.

However, the lengthy investigation uncovered new allegations, completely unrelated to Mr Agnew, of historic abuse and the SYFA say they have reported the matters to Police Scotland.

The claim against Mr Agnew related to whether allegations of abuse by former referee and youth coach Hugh Stevenson in the 1990s were handled properly.

Stevenson, who died in 2004, was accused in December by a former youth footballer of subjecting him to repeated sexual abuse from 1979 to 1982.

The fresh allegations came after interviews with people carried out by the SYFA during their inquiries.

A spokesman for the SYFA said: "We have contacted those interviewed to update them on the latest developments and the fact that our member of staff has now been cleared to return to work.

"However, during the course of our interviews, a number of other allegations were made, none of which related to the SYFA employee in any way, and we have informed Police Scotland as they may wish to investigate these matters further."

He added: "In December last year, a claim was made against a current member of SYFA staff that, in the early 1990s, they had been informed of allegations of child abuse and had failed to act upon them.

"Whilst this allegation predated the formation of the SYFA, we launched an immediate investigation and suspended the employee without prejudice.

"We have carried out a thorough and detailed investigation and have interviewed a number of people, including those directly involved in the alleged conversation over 20 years ago.

"Despite this, we have been unable to identify any substantive proof supporting the central allegation that such a conversation actually took place."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.