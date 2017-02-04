SYFA investigation uncovers fresh football abuse claims

Scottish Youth Football Association report string of new allegations to Police Scotland.

A string of fresh abuse claims have been uncovered by a Scottish Youth Football Association investigation.

The SYFA suspended one of its officials in December over claims he failed to act on allegations of child sex abuse in the 1990s which he had been told about.

The youth football governing body launched an investigation into Mitch Agnew's conduct but cleared him of any wrongdoing after they were "unable to identify any substantive proof". He will now return to work.

However, the lengthy investigation uncovered new allegations, completely unrelated to Mr Agnew, of historic abuse and the SYFA say they have reported the matters to Police Scotland.

The claim against Mr Agnew related to whether allegations of abuse by former referee and youth coach Hugh Stevenson in the 1990s were handled properly.

Stevenson, who died in 2004, was accused in December by a former youth footballer of subjecting him to repeated sexual abuse from 1979 to 1982.

The fresh allegations came after interviews with people carried out by the SYFA during their inquiries.

A spokesman for the SYFA said: "We have contacted those interviewed to update them on the latest developments and the fact that our member of staff has now been cleared to return to work.

"However, during the course of our interviews, a number of other allegations were made, none of which related to the SYFA employee in any way, and we have informed Police Scotland as they may wish to investigate these matters further."

He added: "In December last year, a claim was made against a current member of SYFA staff that, in the early 1990s, they had been informed of allegations of child abuse and had failed to act upon them.

"Whilst this allegation predated the formation of the SYFA, we launched an immediate investigation and suspended the employee without prejudice.

"We have carried out a thorough and detailed investigation and have interviewed a number of people, including those directly involved in the alleged conversation over 20 years ago.

"Despite this, we have been unable to identify any substantive proof supporting the central allegation that such a conversation actually took place."