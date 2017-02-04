Strong winds and 'a fifth of a month's rain' to hit Scotland

  • STV
Gusts of up to 60mph are expected to hit Scotland on Monday due to weather from the Atlantic.

Weather: Strong winds and heavy rain expected on Monday.

Strong winds and up to a fifth of a month's rainfall are set to batter Scotland on Monday.

The Met Office said the country could see up to 20mm of rain and gusts of up to 60mph, thanks to weather moving in from the Atlantic.

The heavy downpours which blighted parts of the south of England on Friday will now head north, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for rain in Northern Ireland.

In place until 2am on Saturday, the Met Office warning states that "localised flooding is possible" in Northern Ireland, with as much as 30mm of rain expected to fall in a six to nine-hour period.

Mr Wilson said there is also a risk of a few centimetres of snow falling on ground above 200 metres as the front makes its way north towards Scotland.

Mr Wilson described the weekend's weather as a "north-south split", saying: "The north of the UK will be blustery with some further heavy rain and some hill snow. 

"In the south of the UK, apart from a few showers, it will be a much drier day to come with lighter winds and some sunny spells." 

He said as Saturday and Sunday progress, "temperatures are going to start to fall". 

"In the last couple of days, they have been quite mild, but by Sunday daytime, highs will range between 5C (41F) and 8C (46.4F)," said Mr Wilson. "It will be noticeably colder."

Wales and the north west through to the south west of England are also among the areas which will be most affected by the wet weather.

Forecaster Emma Sillitoe said: "It will be heavy rainfall for the day and it will affect most of the country as the rain will be moving slowly eastwards."

She said 15 to 20mm of rainfall is expected on Monday where the long-term local average is about 100mm for February.

"It is about a fifth of rainfall for the month in one day," she said.

Wales could get gusts of 45mph to 50mph while the Scottish coast could see winds of 55mph to 60mph.

It can be traced back to weather moving in from the Atlantic that will be a "quite a slow moving" system.

The rain is set to move away by Tuesday but it will linger around the east coast and the winds will not be as strong.

