Family concerned for man missing from his home in Glasgow

John Holland was last seen in Torogay Street in the Milton area on Friday night.

John Holland: Man missing from his house in Torogay Street, Glasgow. Police Scotland/ STV/ Google Maps

The family of a man missing from his home in Glasgow since Friday are worried for his safety.

John Holland, 36, was last seen leaving his house in Torogay Street in the Milton area of the city at around 10.30pm on Friday.

His family have been unable to contact him which they say is very out of character, and reported him missing on Saturday morning.

Mr Holland is white, around 5ft 6in, of slim build and has short dark brown hair. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, a grey or white t-shirt, black jogging trousers with a vertical stripe down trouser legs and white trainers.

Local officers are checking CCTV footage for any sightings and speaking to family and friends to try and identify any areas he may have travelled to.

At present they have CCTV images of Mr Holland entering a local shop in Liddesdale Road at around 9.10pm.

Sergeant Stuart MacKenzie said: "John maintains close contact with his family. It is very out of character for him to leave and not be in touch with them.

"His family is understandably worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

"I would ask anyone who may have seen John or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us so we can ensure he is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Baird Street Police Station on 101.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.