Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Monday
Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Monday February 6.
The Daily Record leads with tax benefits for families.
While The Herald and The National focus on immigration.
The Times splits its front page between Donald Trump and the NHS.
Elsewhere The Press and Journal reports on a 'waste of cash' replacement bus service.
The Courier reports on an attempted murder in Windygates.
And The Scotsman reveals the plight of families "trapped" in homeless hostels.
Finally The Scottish Sun has Katherine Jenkins hitting back at claims about David Beckham and his lack of award from the Queen.
