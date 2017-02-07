Drivers warned to take care as ice forecast overnight

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice in areas across Scotland.

Ice: Snow could fall on higher ground. (file pic)

Drivers have been warned to take care as icy conditions are forecast for Tuesday morning.

Snow is also expected to fall on higher ground during the night and into the morning, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for ice was issued for areas across Scotland.

It comes after strong winds hit parts of the county on Monday.

The Met Office said: "Ice is expected to form overnight into Tuesday morning.

"There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible.

"In addition ahead of this some snow is likely to fall Monday evening on high level routes above around 300 m - primarily the southern and eastern Highlands that may prove an additional hazard, disrupting transport routes."