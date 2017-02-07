Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Tuesday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Tuesday February 7.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Tuesday February 7.

The Daily Record leads with a gun find where Glasgow gangster Gerbil is buried.

While The Scottish Sun reports on an attack on John Leatham in prison.

The National compares the independence battles of Scotland and Catalonia.

While sister-paper The Herald focuses on a maternity crisis.

Elsewhere The Scotsman also have the Brexit plan vote on their front page.

And The Press and Journal features the family of a missing kayaker.

Finally The Courier reveals Dundee's poor employment figures.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.