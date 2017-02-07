Scots military charity helps more than 10,000 people

The Armed Services Advice Project offers housing, employment and health advice.

Soldiers: ASAP helps current and former military personnel (file pic). PA

A charity which supports veterans in Scotland has helped more than 10,000 people since it was set up seven years ago.

The Armed Services Advice Project (ASAP) offers advice to current and former military personnel and their families about housing, employment, finances and health.

The charity has worked to secure more than £8m for its clients through benefits, wages and compensation since 2010.

Co-ordinator Claire Williams said: "We are proud to announce that ASAP has helped over 10,000 military heroes across Scotland.

"That's an average of six people every working day whose lives have been changed by expert advice and one-to-one support.

"But we want to help even more. We know there are people in the armed forces community who are suffering all sorts of problems in silence.

"Our message to them today is: we've helped over 10,000 of your colleagues. Now let us help you.

"Most military and ex-military personnel get by without needing any specialist support. But some do need a bit of help.

"They face the same kind of problems that civilians face, including issues like unemployment, debt, housing and money worries.

"But their situation can be that bit more complicated because of their military background. Many have mental or physical problems and they are often unsure where to get the specialist help they need.

"That's what this service is all about: offering that kind of targeted one-to-one support."

ASAP is run by Citizens Advice Scotland and funded by groups including PoppyScotland.

PoppyScotland chief executive Mark Bibbey said: "We are delighted to see ASAP going from strength to strength.

"It has had a hugely positive impact on the lives of thousands of veterans and their families over the past six years.

"Poppyscotland is committed to ensuring ASAP has the necessary funding in the coming years so it can continue to provide vital information and advice for those in the Armed Forces community who urgently need it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.