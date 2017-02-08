Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Wednesday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Wednesday February 8.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday February 8.

The Daily Record reports on a woman who allegedly stalked a man online.

While The Scottish Sun reveal an anticipated drop in police figures in Scotland.

The Courier says indyref2 is set for August 2018.

With Article 50 featuring on a number of other papers.

Elsewhere The Press and Journal focus on Nicola Sturgeon and £5m for the oil industry in the north east.

And finally the Scottish Daily Mail call on the government to deal with plastic bottles.

