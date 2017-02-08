  • STV
New guidelines for sexual assault examinations in Scotland

STV

The new rules will ensure the way evidence is gathered by doctors is the same nationwide.

Tests: New guidelines on sexual assault examinations (file pic).
Tests: New guidelines on sexual assault examinations (file pic). PA

New guidelines on how sexual assault victims should be treated during medical examinations will be introduced in Scotland.

They will ensure the way victims are dealt with and evidence is gathered are the same nationwide, the Scottish Government has said.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland has been commissioned to develop the new standards.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson said: "It is important that victims of sexual violence feel confident coming forward, knowing they are going to be supported every step of the way, including forensic examination.

"While the way evidence is gathered and recorded is a top priority for the legal process, it must be balanced with the needs of victims, who may be vulnerable and traumatised.

"Therefore I am pleased Healthcare Improvement Scotland are developing new national standards - an important step in ensuring a consistent and sympathetic service."

The government also wants to encourage more women to get involved in the field.

"Understandably, many sexual assault victims want to be examined by a female doctor," Mr Matheson said.

"We are working hard to understand the barriers for women getting involved in this area of medicine, as we seek to achieve a greater gender balance."

A lack of support for victims in Orkney and Shetland means they are forced to travel to the mainland for examination under police escort, according to Rape Crisis Scotland.

Victims are often forced to travel without having washed as evidence could be lost, the charity said.

'We need more female healthcare professionals prepared to take on this rewarding work [...] and help improve the experience and outcomes for victims.'
Forensic examiner Dr Louise Scott

Dr Louise Scott, who carries out forensic examinations in Stornoway on Lewis, said: "When an individual has been brave enough to come forward after sexual assault, healthcare professionals have a vital role as part of that multi-agency response in meeting both the therapeutic needs of the victim and the high standard of evidentiary requirements.

"Many doctors and healthcare professionals may not realise they already have many of the professional skills required to provide a competent and caring response for victims of sexual assault and that, with the additional training and support available, they could be contributing to a high quality, co-ordinated, sensitive and victim-centred forensic medical response within their community.

"We need more female healthcare professionals prepared to take on this rewarding work, especially those from a GP, sexual health or gynaecology background, and help improve the experience and outcomes for victims."

Guidelines on minimum standards for forensic examinations of sexual assault victims were set out in 2013. However, they are not obligatory and have not been introduced universally.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.