Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Thursday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Thursday February 9.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Thursday February 9.

The Daily Record speaks to a woman banned from a bingo hall.

While The Scottish Sun reports from court on a machete attack in a flat.

The Courier continues on from Wednesday's report about IndyRef2 in August 2018.

While Brexit leads The Scotsman front page.

The National report on the number of refugees who have come to Britain.

Thursday's Press and Journal features a plea from Paralympian Neil Fachie whose world championship medal has gone missing.

Elsewhere the Scottish Daily Mail continue their campaign against plastic bottles.

And finally The Herald leads with a report into school statistics between the rich and poor.

